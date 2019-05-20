GBSHSE Goa Board 10th SSC result to release tomorrow

GBSHSE Goa Board 10th result: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for GHSHSE or Goa Board class 10 results 2019 on May 21, 2019. As per the official notification, the result will be declared at 11:30 am.

The exams for Goa Board class 10 were conducted from April 2 to April 23, 2019. The Goa Board class 10 exams are commonly known as SSC exam. The results for which will be available at the official websites, gbshse.org and ssc.gbshse.net/results. It will also be available on partner websites — knowyourresult.com, indiaresult.com, results.shiksha.com, boardresults.online, and schools9.com.

Students can also check GHSHSE SSC result 2019 via SMS. To do so, they need to type Results<space>GOA10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

Last year, as many as 89.6 per cent students passed the Goa Board SSC exam. This was a drop from 2017 when 91.57 per cent cleared the GBSHSE SSC exam. This year the pass percentage is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, the Goa Board has already released GBSHSE HSSSC result 2019 or class 12 result on April 30, 2019. A total of 17,829 students appeared of which 15,616 passed and 2,210 have failed in HSSC examination.

The Goa Board will release the result of regular and open school students at the same time tomorrow. Students who had opted for the exam in private mode can collect their pass certificate from board’s office. While the print out of the result will act as provisional mark sheet, those in regular mode will have to collect the original certificates form their respective schools.