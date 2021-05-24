Goa cancels Class 10 state board exams, decision on Class 12 exams by May 26

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced that the state government had taken a decision to cancel the state board examinations for Class 10 students. He said that the government will make a decision about state board examinations for Class 12 students by May 26.

Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio, said, “I am aware of the stress that Class 10 students and their parents have been going through.” He said that senior officials of the government had, in consultation with private institutions too, reviewed the situation amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the state government had taken a decision taking all factors into account.

Read | CBSE Class 12 Exam: Most states for shorter version

“We have come to this decision that Class 10 examinations will be cancelled. Students will be promoted based on the assessment of their internal marks. If based on internal marks, one subject gets left out, the student will be allowed ATKT (allowed to keep term),” Sawant said on Sunday.

For students taking the Class 10 examinations privately who have no internal assessment, he said, the government may hold a one-day or three-day examination. He said that similar examinations may also be held for students wanting to opt for the Science stream or diploma courses. While the tentative date for this will be towards the end of July, Sawant said, the students will get at least a 15-day heads up before the actual date of the examination.