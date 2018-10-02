Gauhati University Result 2018 BA, BCom and BSc declared at gauhati.ac.in: How to check

Gauhati University has announced the result of 2nd and 4th semester Gauhati University has announced the result of 2nd and 4th semester

Gauhati University result 2018: Gauhati University has released the result of BA, BCom and BSc (second and fourth semester) examination on the official website gauhati.ac.in. As per reports, as many as 30715 students appeared for the BA (General) exam of which only 9561 or 31.13 per cent have passed. To view the scores, the candidates have to follow the steps written below:

Gauhati University results 2018: How to check

– Go to the official website of the university (gauhati.ac.in)

– Click on the “Results” tab.

– Enter your details, like your roll number and semester, in the fields provided.

– Click on “Submit” and check your results.

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Gauhati University:

The University was established in 1948, by an act of the State Legislature, namely, the Gauhati University Act 1947 (Assam Act, XVI of 1947), the Gauhati University is funded by the University Grants Commission and the Government of Assam. The University is in its 58th year of existence and is the oldest, the largest, and the most premiere seat of higher education in the entire North Eastern Region of India.

