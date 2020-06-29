Gauhati University PG admissions: No entrance exam, fee-waived, application form from July 15

Gauhati University admission to begin from July 15 (Representational image) Gauhati University admission to begin from July 15 (Representational image)

Gauhati University admission: The Gauhati University will begin its online admission from July 15 after 5 pm at its official website gauhati.ac.in. In a meeting, the admission committee decided that this year, all fees related to admissions into different postgraduate courses of university departments and affiliated colleges will be waived-off. An application fee of Rs 250 will be applicable.

Further, there will not be any common entrance test for admission to PG courses this year. Admission to all courses will be given based on the performance in qualifying exams, as per the official notification by the varsity.

Read | Admissions 2020: What is the criteria for admission to India’s top 10 universities?

Further, 10 per cent supernumerary seats will be reserved for EWS category students. In admission to the traditional programme of study, 80 per cent of total seats in PG courses will be reserved for Gauhati University students.

Earlier, admission to all postgraduate courses was done through an entrance test which used to be held in the last week of June and the first week of July, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the same could not be conducted this year.

Several universities are changing their admission process. The entire admission process is delayed by months. Most of the admissions to undergraduate courses is done through marks obtained in class 12 while for PG courses marks obtained in undergraduate courses. Results of central education boards as well as the college-level final year exams are all deferred.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd