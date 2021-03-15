GATE result 2021: Here’s how score is calculated

GATE result 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the GATE result on March 22. The result will be announced on the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. The result of GATE will be announced under the GOAPS, and candidates will be able to check it by entering the enrollment number/ e-mail id and password.

The scorecard of the GATE exam is only released for qualified candidates and is valid for three years from the date of issuance. It contains crucial details like GATE score out of 100, GATE score, all India rank, qualifying marks and more. This often confuses the students. So what are these variables on the GATE scorecard, and based on which is that admission granted?

Well, most important is the GATE all India rank. Admission in IITs, NITs, and CFTIs is granted based on the rank. However, to decide the rank, the scores and the cut off are required.

The GATE qualifying marks are basically the cut-off marks in the respective subject paper of GATE. Every year, IIT determines the cut-off marks for each subject paper. It is determined as per the level of difficulty, the number of candidates, etc. Keeping it aside for a while, the GATE score out of 100 is the raw score secured by the candidate. These are determined on the basis of the marking scheme which is adding half marks for the correct answers and deducting half/ one-third marks for the wrong answers.

Next, the raw or normalised GATE score is converted out of 1000. Basically, IIT prepares a scaled score out raw/ normalised score. This is done to maintain fairness in all the sessions and papers. This scaled score is called the GATE score. To prepare the GATE score, the below provided formula is used.

Now, this brings us to the cut-off score. The role of the cut-off is to sort out candidates for allocating all India rank. Only those candidates who get a raw score more than the cut off are allocated rank. However, allocation of rank is done based on the GATE scaled scores.

The GATE rank is announced at all India level. IITs carry out the admission process individually. However, NITs and CFTIs admission is carried out via centralised counselling for MTech/ MArch/ MPlan (CCMT).

Apart from M.E/ MTech/ MArch/ PhD admission, the GATE result is also used for PSU recruitment. PSUs either use GATE score or raw score but not the rank to recruit. Every PSUs has its own unique recruitment process, of which the GATE result is a vital part. However, candidates also might have to clear various other stages as well.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the biggest national level entrance exam for PG engineering and technology admission. Every year, an IIT conducts the exam. This year, IIT Bombay conducted it and it is expected that next year the exam will be held by IIT Kharagpur.