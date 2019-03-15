GATE result 2019 release date and time

GATE result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will be releasing the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 on its official website, gate.iitm.ac.in by tomorrow, March 16 (Saturday).. However, going by the past trend, the GATE result 2019 might release today. Two days back, the GATE 2019 final answer keys were released.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — one on February 2 and February 3 and the other on February 9 and February 10, 2019. GATE result will be announced on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in their respective papers. The score remains valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of result.

GATE result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘gate 2019 result’

Step 3: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Last year, all India rank 1 has been obtained by Jyotiranjan Barik, in THE agricultural engineering paper, with an overall score of 959.

The GATE exam is an entrance gateway for those who wish to join masters and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs.

The scorecards are uploaded at GOAPS. The qualified candidates can download them from March 20 onwards. The GATE 2019 scorecard will be available till May 31, 2019. After that, it can be obtained as a soft copy until December 31, 2019 by paying Rs 500.