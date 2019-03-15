GATE 2019 result declared; check official cut-off

GATE result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has released the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 on its official website, gate.iitm.ac.in. The score will be valid for three years. Individual scorecards are available to download and will remain available till May 31, 2019.

Minutes after the result was announced, the official website has been facing issues. Prima facia it seems to be caused due to heavy traffic. According to Gradeup, an online coaching platform, the cut-off for computer science is 29.5, civil is 28.2, electrical is 39.6, electronics and communication is 26.7 and mechanical is 34.1 score for unreserved category. The exam was conducted in two shifts — one on February 2 and February 3 and the other on February 9 and February 10, 2019.

GATE result 2019: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘gate 2019 result’

Step 3: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Unlike JEE for admission in BTech courses, there is no common counselling for the qualified candidates aspiring to join M Tech or Ph D programmes. The candidates will have to apply separately for admission in the post-graduate programmes through separate counselling conducted for GATE by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore, GFTIs and others.

Besides IITs, IISc and PSUs, the GATE score is accepted by foreign universities as well. Among them, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) accepts GATE examination score for admissions in postgraduate programmes.

Certain universities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich have made GATE score mandatory for Indian nationals to be considered for admission to postgraduate courses.