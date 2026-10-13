IIT Kharagpur launches free AI tutor and GATE prep tool: How to use it

IIT Kharagpur has launched an AI-powered learning assistant and a free online preparation platform for GATE and IIT-JAM aspirants. The initiatives aim to provide students with academic support and competitive exam preparation resources without requiring them to depend entirely on paid coaching.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar launched the two initiatives at IIT Kharagpur’s Research Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata, as part of the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The first initiative, the NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor, has been integrated with the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and offers personalised academic assistance to registered users free of cost. Students can access the NDLI platform and use the tutor to seek help with concepts and questions. Its guided-learning approach uses questions, hints and contextual explanations to help learners solve problems independently rather than simply providing answers.