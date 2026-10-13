IIT Kharagpur launches free AI tutor and GATE prep tool: How to use it

IIT Kharagpur has launched an AI-powered learning assistant and a free online preparation platform for GATE and IIT-JAM aspirants. The initiatives aim to provide students with academic support and competitive exam preparation resources without requiring them to depend entirely on paid coaching.
Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar launched the two initiatives at IIT Kharagpur’s Research Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata, as part of the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The first initiative, the NDLI-FERMI AI Tutor, has been integrated with the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and offers personalised academic assistance to registered users free of cost. Students can access the NDLI platform and use the tutor to seek help with concepts and questions. Its guided-learning approach uses questions, hints and contextual explanations to help learners solve problems independently rather than simply providing answers.
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The tutor’s ‘Scan & Ask’ feature allows students to scan or submit a problem and seek assistance in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. It is designed to help users identify mistakes, understand the underlying concepts and improve their problem-solving skills.
The NDLI, sponsored by the Union Ministry of Education, hosts more than 130 million learning resources and serves over one crore learners, according to the institute’s statement.
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The second initiative is a free online preparatory platform for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). It aims to provide structured preparation using IIT Kharagpur’s academic expertise and digital learning resources, particularly benefiting students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Candidates interested in using the GATE and JAM platform should check IIT Kharagpur’s official website for access details, registration requirements and available study materials. The launch announcement did not specify a separate portal link or detailed instructions for enrolling on the preparation platform.
Addressing the launch, Majumdar said artificial intelligence should support independent thinking rather than replace it. IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the initiatives would extend the institute’s academic resources beyond its campus, in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.
(With inputs from PTI)