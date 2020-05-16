GATE counselling process begins: All you need to know here

Counselling registrations begin at ccmt.nic.in (Representational image) Counselling registrations begin at ccmt.nic.in (Representational image)

GATE counselling: The online registration is on for the centralised counselling process for admission to MTech, March, MPlan, MDes and other master’s level programmes on the basis of GATE score of 2018, 2019 and 2020. Those who clear these counselling processes will be considered for admission at NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes.

The registration process is activated and will conclude on June 12. Candidates will have to select institutes and courses of their choice. The online choice locking will be held from June 5 to June 12. Based on merit and choice, a seat allotment list will be released on June 17. The seat acceptance and document uploading dates window will be activated from June 17 to June 20.

This year, document verification will also take place digitally. This new feature has been added considering the coronavirus pandemic. Document verification will be held if a candidate accepts a seat, however, one can also withdraw their seat (or show a willingness to join it) from June 28 to June 30. Based on the choice of candidates, the second list of seat allotment will be published by July 5. A total of three rounds of seat allotments will be held.

In case seats are still left vacant, then two special round of counselling will be held from August 4. Physical reporting and document verification at the institute will be from July 27 for special round students it will be held from August 24.

GATE counselling: Fee

T registration fee of Rs 2,500 (Rs 2000 for reserved category candidates), seat acceptance fee of Rs 30,000 (Rs 10,000 for reserved category students), for registration and participating in special round fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 40,000 respectively (Rs 2000 and Rs 10,000).

