GATE counselling 2019: CCMT application process to commence from April 5

GATE counselling 2019: The online application process for the Centralised Counselling for M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan/ M.Des (CCMT 2019) will be commenced from April 5, 2019. This year, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela will conduct the counselling process, and the candidates can apply through the official website ccmt.nic.in.

Advertising

The counselling process will be conducted for admission to M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan/ M.Des programme in all National Institute of Technology (NITs), IIITs, and some central government recognised institutes.

The counselling is a convenient platform for the students to apply for M Tech/M Arch/M Plan/M Des programmes, based on their GATE score, in all NITs and reputed centrally funded technical institutions.

Candidates will be offered seats based on their choices in the order of merit over multiple rounds of allotment process.

Rules for seat allotment

Advertising

— Seat allotment is based on the merit list and availability of seat as per filled choices

— Merit list will be prepared on the basis of GATE score

— To determine inter-se-merit of candidates having same GATE score, the following criterion will be used:

A. Those having GATE score in 2017 will be given preference over candidates having score of 2018, or 2019.

B. Those having GATE score in 2018 will be given preference over candidates having score of 2019.

C. If the year of GATE score is same, then preference will be given to that candidate who has obtained higher GATE marks out of 100.

Admission process

– The admission process is divided into the following stages: Online registration, choice filling and locking of choices

– Online seat allotment

– Payment of seat acceptance fee

– Reporting at RC after paying the fee

– Payment of seat confirmation fee and reporting at the allotted institute.

Important date

Commencement of online application process: April 5, 2019.

The scorecard of GATE examination was released on March 20, and the results on March 16, 2019. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – gate.iitm.ac.in. The exam was conducted in two shifts — one on February 2 and February 3 and the other on February 9 and February 10, 2019.