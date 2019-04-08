GATE counselling 2019 begin: Check how to register, book seat and other details

GATE counselling 2019: The counselling sessions have begun for students who have qualified Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2019. Through the Centralized Counselling for MTech/MArch/MPlan (CCMT-2019) candidates will be open to admission to different national higher educational institutes. Candidates who have cleared GATE exam from 2017 to 2019 can register for counselling at the official website, ccmt.nic.in. Through the process, candidates will be able to apply for different programmes in all the participating institutions through a single application form.

The participating institutes include the National Institute of Technologies (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Foundary and Forge Technology (NIFFT), School of Planning and Architecture (SAP), University of Hyderabad Central University of Rajasthan, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) Longowal, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra.

GATE counselling 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, ccmt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, ‘CCMT 2019: Registration, fee payment..’

Step 3: Log-in using gate registration id

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Chose courses, institutes

Step 6: Make payment

GATE counselling 2019: Fee

GATE counselling 2019: Eligibility

Candidates must have cleared GATE in any of the three years – 2017, 2018 and 2019. Applicants must have secured 60 per cent marks in qualifying education degree or equivalent. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks requirement is 55 per cent.