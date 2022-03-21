scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Must Read

GATE 2022: COAP Registration begins; here’s how to register

Candidates who wish to utilise their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 score to get admissions can now register on the official GATE COAP 2022 website — coap.iitb.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2022 5:37:21 pm
GATE COAP 2022, IIT BombayCandidates should apply separately to the respective institute. (Representative image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has started the registration process for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022. Candidates who wish to utilise their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 score to get admissions can now register on the official GATE COAP 2022 website — coap.iitb.ac.in.

It is also important to remember that candidates should apply separately to the respective institute(s) for M.Tech admission as COAP is not an application portal for M.Tech admission in any participating institute

Read |GATE 2022 toppers list released; scorecards to be available tomorrow

GATE COAP 2022: How to register

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official GATE COAP 2022 website — coap.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’.

Step 3: A new window will open which will have the registration form for COAP 2022.

Step 4: Fill all the required details, such as GATE registration number, GATE paper code, GATE score, name and date of birth.

Step5: Click on ‘validate’ and enter the captcha. Then click on ‘submit’.

Also read |GATE 2022: AIR 1 Saurabh Singh Yadav says multiple books don’t help

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for the registered candidates seeking admission to make the most preferred choice for admission into an MTech Programme in participating institutes, or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSU’s).

This year, IIT Bombay is the coordinating institute for COAP 2022, and the participating institutes are: IISc Bangalore, IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT BHU, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Dharwad, IIT Goa, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Jammu, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar and IIT Tirupati.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement