GATE 2022: COAP Registration begins; here’s how to register

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has started the registration process for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2022. Candidates who wish to utilise their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 score to get admissions can now register on the official GATE COAP 2022 website — coap.iitb.ac.in.

It is also important to remember that candidates should apply separately to the respective institute(s) for M.Tech admission as COAP is not an application portal for M.Tech admission in any participating institute

GATE COAP 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official GATE COAP 2022 website — coap.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’.

Step 3: A new window will open which will have the registration form for COAP 2022.

Step 4: Fill all the required details, such as GATE registration number, GATE paper code, GATE score, name and date of birth.

Step5: Click on ‘validate’ and enter the captcha. Then click on ‘submit’.

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) is a common platform for the registered candidates seeking admission to make the most preferred choice for admission into an MTech Programme in participating institutes, or job offer from participating Public Sector Units (PSU’s).

This year, IIT Bombay is the coordinating institute for COAP 2022, and the participating institutes are: IISc Bangalore, IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT BHU, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Dharwad, IIT Goa, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Jammu, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar and IIT Tirupati.