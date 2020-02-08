GATE analysis 2020: Exam slightly difficult, cut-off likely to go over 24

GATE 2020: Last day of exam tomorrow (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image) GATE 2020: Last day of exam tomorrow (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image)

GATE exam analysis 2020: The third day of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 was held today – February 8. Earlier, the exams were held on February 1 and 2. Now only last day of exam is left to be held on February 9. A total of 8,60,112 candidates had registered to appear for the exam.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible to take up jobs in PSUs and admission in MTech courses across IITs, IISc and several other colleges. For each year, a cut-off is released based on which both jobs and admissions are granted. This year, as per the experts, the cut-off is likely to be in the range between 24-26, as per the experts.

Students ranked the exam more difficult than last year’s. Over all difficulty level was found to be moderate to difficult by students. While the general aptitude section was rated as easy by most students, the technical section was found to be moderately difficult. Section-wise, analog electronics, power systems, and power electronics were found to be difficult by candidates.

In the technical section, a total of 51 questions were asked from the EE branch, while four questions were from mathematics section. There were 24 numerical type questions and all of them were found to be slightly difficult by aspirants. Maximum number of questions were asked from power system and electrical machines section.

In the previous exam, MN Ramesh, Academic Head and VP (GATE and ESE Exams) at Gradeup had said that those who have attempting 66+ questions correctly can consider it to be a good attempt.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is conducting the exam this year. The result is scheduled to be declared on March 16, 2020 at the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in.

