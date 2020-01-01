GATE 2020 admit card release date: What to check in the hall ticket, exam pattern, most and least opted subjects

GATE 2020: Admit card to be out at gate.iitd.ac.in. (Representational image) GATE 2020: Admit card to be out at gate.iitd.ac.in. (Representational image)

GATE 2020 admit card date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 at its official website gate.iitd.ac.in on January 3, as per the schedule. The exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9.

The GATE 2020 admit card will be available only for the candidates whose applications have been accepted. Those whose admit card is out will have to take a print-out of the same and bring it to the examination hall along with a valid photo identity proof. Candidates need to check the following things on the GATE admit card:

Photograph and signature: The photograph on the admit card and that in the valid photo identity document should match with the appearance of the candidate on the day of examination. To ensure this, print the admit card on an A4 sized paper using a laser printer, preferably a coloured printer.

Details: The candidate details including name, parents name etc should be correct and match with that mentioned in documents. It should also have the exam date, venue, reporting time and instructions. The name of the paper should be as selected by the candidates. One can verify the same by checking GATE paper-wise scheduled.

Contact: In case of any query, one needs to get in touch with authorities at the earliest through the official contact id – chrgate@admin.iitd.ac.in. If any issue is found at the time of frisking or checking the responsibility lies with candidates. The penalty can go up to cancellation of candidature.

GATE 2020: Exam pattern

All the papers of the GATE 2020 examination will be for three hours duration and they consist of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. These questions will be objective-type in nature, and each will have a choice of four answers, out of which the candidate has to select (mark) the correct answer. Each question will be of either one or two marks and for the wrong answer, 1/3rd of allotted marks will be deduced.

In all the papers, there will be a total of 65 questions carrying 100 marks, out of which 10 questions carrying a total of 15 marks will be on General Aptitude (GA), which is intended to test the Language and Analytical Skills.

GATE 2020: Most and least prefered subjects

This year about 8.60 lakh (8,60,112) candidates have applied for the entrance exam. Last year, the number was at 9.27 lakh. Most applications flew in for Mechanical Engineering (ME) with 1,71,432 candidates applying while the least number of registrations came in for the Ecology and Evolution (EY) with 1,750 applications. In the newly introduced biomedical engineering (BM) exam, a total of 2,229 applications were received.

GATE 2020: Result details

The result will be declared on March 16. GATE result is valid till three years. Those who clear the exam will not only be eligible to apply for admissions at IITs, IISc for MTech courses but also they will be eligible to apply for jobs in the government sector or leading PSUs. The GATE score is also accepted by a few foreign universities.

