GATE 2022 admit card to be released tomorrow: Check how to download

GATE Admit Card 2022 Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur), will be releasing the admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on January 07, 2022.

Registered candidates can visit the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in – to download their admit cards from tomorrow.

GATE Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., gate.iitkpg.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘GATE 2022 admit cards’ option on homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials on the new page and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: The admit card will be visible.

Step 5: Check all personal details and save for future reference.

The GATE 2022 exam will begin from February 5, 2022, and will continue till February 13, 2022. This year, the exam will be conducted in two time slots — from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

This year, GATE 2022 will be a fully computer-based test (CBT). The CE, CS, EC, EE, and ME exams may be held in multiple sessions, but a candidate will be required to appear for the examination in only one of the multiple sessions of the same paper.