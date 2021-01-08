GATE Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Hall ticket to release today, check important points

GATE 2021 admit card to release at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Over 8.82 lakh candidates who had registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 can download the admit card or call letter for the exam today at its official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held from February 6, 7, 13, and 14. The result is expected to release on March 22.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. Two new courses were introduced this year which allowed students from humanities backgrounds to apply as well. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.

Overall, the number of female applicants exam has also seen a rise this year. A total of 2,88,379 female students have applied this year. This is an increase of about 10,000 from last year. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.