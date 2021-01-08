scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 08, 2021
Must Read
Live now

GATE Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Hall ticket to release today, check important points

GATE 2021 admit card LIVE updates: A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2021 11:42:24 am
gate, gate 2021, gate 2021 admit card, gate.iitb.ac.in, gate.iitb.ac.in admit card, gate 2021 admit card download, gate admit card link, gate 2021 admit card link, gate 2021 exam hall ticket, gate admit card 2021,goaps admit card 2021, goaps gate 2021, www.gate.iitm.ac.in, gate.iitm.ac.in, gate 2021 admit card downloadGATE 2021 admit card to release at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE Admit Card 2021 Live Updates: Over 8.82 lakh candidates who had registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 can download the admit card or call letter for the exam today at its official website, gate.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held from February 6, 7, 13, and 14. The result is expected to release on March 22.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. Two new courses were introduced this year which allowed students from humanities backgrounds to apply as well. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects.

Overall, the number of female applicants exam has also seen a rise this year. A total of 2,88,379 female students have applied this year. This is an increase of about 10,000 from last year. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

Live Blog

GATE 2021 admit card LIVE updates: Steps to download admit card, important rules and changes in exam pattern

11:42 (IST)08 Jan 2021
GATE admit card today

The admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 will be released today. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the websites- gate.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be held from February 6, 7, 13, and 14 

gate, gate 2021, gate 2021 admit card, gate.iitb.ac.in, gate.iitb.ac.in admit card, gate 2021 admit card download, gate admit card link, gate 2021 admit card link, gate 2021 exam hall ticket, gate admit card 2021,goaps admit card 2021, goaps gate 2021, www.gate.iitm.ac.in, gate.iitm.ac.in, gate 2021 admit card download GATE 2021 admit card to released at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021 admit card LIVE updates: This year, IIT-Bombay is conducting the exam. GATE has introduced two new papers, which are Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH). With the introduction of these two papers, Humanities and Commerce students have a chance at enrolling and cracking the GATE examination.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd