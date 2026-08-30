GATE 2027 registrations to begin soon; check list of required documents

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is expected to release the revised schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registrations soon. The application process was scheduled to commence on August 27, but was later postponed by the institute without announcing any revised schedule. As per the official GATE 2027 portal, the new dates for the application window will be open “soon”.

While this is the second time that IIT Madras has deferred the commencement of the registration process, the reason for the delay remains unapprised. IIT Madras was initially supposed to start the registration from August 14, which later shifted to August 27 and is now delayed indefinitely.