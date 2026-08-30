GATE 2027 registrations to begin soon; check list of required documents

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is expected to release the revised schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 registrations soon. The application process was scheduled to commence on August 27, but was later postponed by the institute without announcing any revised schedule. As per the official GATE 2027 portal, the new dates for the application window will be open “soon”.
While this is the second time that IIT Madras has deferred the commencement of the registration process, the reason for the delay remains unapprised. IIT Madras was initially supposed to start the registration from August 14, which later shifted to August 27 and is now delayed indefinitely.
Making a change in the conventional method of submitting applications through the online portal, for this exam cycle, IIT Madras has made it compulsory for Indian applicants to register through DigiLocker. The institute has urged candidates to create or update their accounts beforehand.
Required documents
With GATE 2027 registration expected to begin soon, candidates who are planning to register for the exam are required to keep the following documents ready to be submitted.
— Candidate’s photograph and signature
— Scanned copy of valid photo ID (Candidates must be able to carry their original ID to the GATE 2027 exam centre)
— Scanned copy of SC/ST certificate, if applicable
— Scanned copy of UDID/PwD certificate, if applicable
— Scanned copy of Dyslexic certificate, if applicable
— Relevant annexures/certificates for compensatory time and scribe, if applicable
Application Fees
The application fees for candidates applying within the regular window is Rs 2,000 for male candidates and those belonging to unreserved category, while female candidates and candidates from Scheduled Tribe (ST), Schedule Caste (SC), and with Person with Disability (PwD) certificate are entitled to submit Rs 1000.
According to the official schedule available online, GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. Candidates waiting for the GATE 2027 application window to get activated must keep a close check on the official website of the exam mentioned above to get early updates.