GATE 2027 Registration: IIT Madras starts registration process; announces exam dates, new paper

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, has opened the registration process for the national-level examination today, September 2, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official GATE 2027 application portal — gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The registration process had earlier been rescheduled, with the official website confirming that applications would open on September 2.
The regular registration window will remain open until September 27, 2026, without a late fee. Candidates who miss the regular deadline will be able to submit their applications during the extended registration period until October 5, 2026, with a late fee. Application rectification will be permitted from October 14 to October 21, 2026.
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GATE 2027 will be conducted across three weekends in February. The examination is scheduled for February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The city allotment notification is scheduled to be issued on January 4, 2027, while the admit card download date is yet to be announced.
The GATE 2027 results are scheduled to be declared on March 19, 2027.
A key change this year is the introduction of a new test paper on Robotics and Automation (RA). GATE 2027 will now be conducted across 30 test papers. The official website has also notified candidates about revisions to the syllabi, including updates to the Biotechnology paper and changes in sectional paper codes for Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Engineering Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Life Sciences.
Candidates will be allowed to appear for either one or up to two test papers, subject to the permitted two-paper combinations specified by the examination authorities.
The candidates currently studying in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree programme, or those who have completed a government-approved degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities, can appear for GATE 2027. Candidates pursuing or holding eligible degrees from institutions outside India can also apply, subject to the specified conditions.
A major registration requirement for Indian nationals is DigiLocker. IIT Madras has stated that GATE 2027 registration through DigiLocker is mandatory for Indian nationals and has advised candidates to create or update their verified DigiLocker accounts before applying.