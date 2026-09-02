GATE 2027 Registration: IIT Madras starts registration process; announces exam dates, new paper

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, has opened the registration process for the national-level examination today, September 2, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official GATE 2027 application portal — gate2027.iitm.ac.in. The registration process had earlier been rescheduled, with the official website confirming that applications would open on September 2.

The regular registration window will remain open until September 27, 2026, without a late fee. Candidates who miss the regular deadline will be able to submit their applications during the extended registration period until October 5, 2026, with a late fee. Application rectification will be permitted from October 14 to October 21, 2026.