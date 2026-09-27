GATE 2027 deadline today for regular applicants: What’s new this year

The GATE 2027 registration window closes today, September 27, for candidates applying without a late fee. However, candidates who miss the regular deadline can still submit their applications with a late fee until October 5. Candidates can go to the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in, in order to check specific eligibility criteria and list of papers to apply.

Notably, this year, the registration process has been made mandatory through a verified DigiLocker account for Indian nationals. The examination will be conducted by IIT Madras in February 2027 across 30 test papers.

GATE 2027: Check important dates below

GATE 2027 event Date Regular registration closes September 27, 2026 Registration with late fee closes October 5, 2026 City allotment January 4, 2027 Admit card January 2027 Examination February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 Result March 19, 2027

What’s new in GATE 2027?

One of the major changes is the introduction of a new Robotics and Automation (RA) test paper. With this addition, GATE 2027 will have 30 papers. The Commission has also changed the sectional paper codes and structure for XE, XH and XL, while the syllabus has been revised for the GATE 2027 papers. Candidates should therefore check the syllabus for their selected paper rather than relying on previous-year versions.