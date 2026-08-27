GATE 2027 registration begins today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; what’s new this year?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin the online registration window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, on August 27. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to begin on August 14, but it was later deferred. As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for the exam has been shifted to September 27.
This year, the conducting authority, IIT Madras, has made GATE 2027 registration through DigiLocker mandatory. Details like the candidate’s name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile picture, address, and verified ID card number will be auto-fetched from DigiLocker. The institute has advised candidates to create or update their DigiLocker accounts.
The GATE 2027 will be conducted by IIT Madras on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 for 30 papers. The institute has also introduced a new GATE test paper named Robotics and Automation (RA). Candidates applying for the exam can check the various papers offered for the forthcoming session and download their respective syllabus from the official website of the exam, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Detailed exam schedule
Refer to the following table to know important dates for the forthcoming GATE 2027.
|GATE 2027 registration opens
|August 27, 2026
|Regular registration closes
|September 27, 2026
|Extended registration closes
|October 5, 2026
|Application correction window
|October 14 to October 21, 2026
|City intimation slip release date
|January 4, 2027
|Admit card release date
|Will be announced in due course
|GATE 2027 Exam
|February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
|Results Announcement
|March 19, 2027
|Category
|Application Fee
|Unreserved candidates applying in the regular period
|Rs 2,000
|Unreserved candidates applying in the extended period
|Rs 2,500
|Female candidates applying in the regular period
|Rs 1,000
|Female candidates applying in the extended period
|Rs 1,500
|Reserved (SC/ST/PwD) category candidates applying in the regular period
|Rs 1,000
|Reserved (SC/ST/PwD) category candidates applying in the extended period
|Rs 1,500