GATE 2027 registration begins today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; what’s new this year?

IIT Madras, has made GATE 2027 registration through DigiLocker mandatory. Details like the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile picture, address, and verified ID card number will be auto-fetched from DigiLocker. 

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 07:31 AM IST
GATE 2027 RegistrationsCandidates are required to apply before the prescribed deadline (Photo: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin the online registration window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, on August 27. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to begin on August 14, but it was later deferred. As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for the exam has been shifted to September 27.

This year, the conducting authority, IIT Madras, has made GATE 2027 registration through DigiLocker mandatory. Details like the candidate’s name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile picture, address, and verified ID card number will be auto-fetched from DigiLocker.  The institute has advised candidates to create or update their DigiLocker accounts. 

The GATE 2027 will be conducted by IIT Madras on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027 for 30 papers. The institute has also introduced a new GATE test paper named Robotics and Automation (RA). Candidates applying for the exam can check the various papers offered for the forthcoming session and download their respective syllabus from the official website of the exam, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Detailed exam schedule

Story continues below this ad

Refer to the following table to know important dates for the forthcoming GATE 2027.

GATE 2027 registration opens August 27, 2026
Regular registration closes September 27, 2026
Extended registration closes October 5, 2026
Application correction window October 14 to October 21, 2026
City intimation slip release date January 4, 2027
Admit card release date Will be announced in due course
GATE 2027 Exam February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
Results Announcement March 19, 2027
Check category-wise application fee
Candidates willing to apply for the exam can check the application fee required to be paid by candidates below:
Category Application Fee
Unreserved candidates applying in the regular period  Rs 2,000
Unreserved candidates applying in the extended period Rs 2,500
Female candidates applying in the regular period Rs 1,000
Female candidates applying in the extended period Rs 1,500
Reserved (SC/ST/PwD) category candidates applying in the regular period Rs 1,000
Reserved (SC/ST/PwD) category candidates applying in the extended period Rs 1,500
The regular registration window will be active from August 27 to September 27, 2026. If a candidate fails to register within the regular registration period, they will then be able to submit their application in the extended period by paying registration fee along with a late fee charge as mentioned above.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments