GATE 2027 registration begins today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in; what’s new this year?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin the online registration window for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, on August 27. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to begin on August 14, but it was later deferred. As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for the exam has been shifted to September 27.

This year, the conducting authority, IIT Madras, has made GATE 2027 registration through DigiLocker mandatory. Details like the candidate’s name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile picture, address, and verified ID card number will be auto-fetched from DigiLocker. The institute has advised candidates to create or update their DigiLocker accounts.