GATE 2027: IIT Madras announces exam dates, introduces Robotics paper

GATE 2027 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. The national-level entrance examination will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027, with tests conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions.

IIT Madras is the organising institute for GATE 2027, which is being conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE, Ministry of Education. The examination, first introduced in 1983, enters its 45th edition this year.

The online application portal is expected to open in the middle of August 2026. Candidates will be able to register through the official GATE 2027 website. IIT Madras has also announced that online registration will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication to strengthen the examination process and enable smoother entry at test centres.