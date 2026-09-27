GATE 2027 applications closing today; check steps to apply here

Candidates can visit gate2027.iitm.ac.in to fill the GATE 2027 application form before the last date (File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the regular registration window for the forthcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, September 27. Candidates preparing for the examination who have not yet completed the application process can do so through the official GATE 2027 portal, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, before the deadline.

In case candidates miss the regular deadline, they will still be able to submit their applications by paying a late fee until October 5. After the closure of the application window, the form correction window will open on October 14 and remain available until October 21, according to the official schedule.