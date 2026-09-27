GATE 2027 applications closing today; check steps to apply here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the regular registration window for the forthcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, September 27. Candidates preparing for the examination who have not yet completed the application process can do so through the official GATE 2027 portal, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, before the deadline.
In case candidates miss the regular deadline, they will still be able to submit their applications by paying a late fee until October 5. After the closure of the application window, the form correction window will open on October 14 and remain available until October 21, according to the official schedule.
For this exam cycle, IIT Madras will conduct GATE on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. Indian candidates are required to use DigiLocker for registration. For candidates who have unverified DigiLocker accounts, IIT Madras will scrutinise their applications after the registration process, with original documents subject to verification at the examination centre.
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GATE 2027 application process
To apply for the exam, candidates will be required to log in to the GOAPS through DigiLocker and verify their personal details. Candidates will need to enter their parent or guardian and qualifying degree information and select the GATE paper and examination cities. The last steps of the application process include uploading the required documents, reviewing the application and paying the applicable fee.
Candidates applying for two papers are required select a permitted paper combination.
GATE 2027 registration: Important dates
Candidates can check the upcoming important events for GATE 2027 below:
— Regular registration deadline: September 27, 2026
— Registration with late fee: October 5, 2026
— Application correction window: October 14 to October 21, 2026
— City intimation slip release date: January 4, 2027
— GATE 2027 exam dates: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
— GATE 2027 result release date: March 19, 2027
IIT Madras has also introduced Robotics and Automation (RA) as a new test paper for GATE 2027. Candidates can visit the official website mentioned above to check the syllabus and exam pattern for the forthcoming exam.