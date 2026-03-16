GATE 2026 Results: Top 20 engineering colleges

Candidates awaiting their scores can access the portal on the result date by logging in with their enrollment ID and password.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 16, 2026 11:28 AM IST
GATE 2026 Results: Top 20 engineering collegesBut before the results are out, here is the list of the top IITs in India for engineering courses, which students can consider studying. (Image: AI Generated)
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will announce the GATE 2026 results on March 19, 2026, as stated on its official website – goaps.iitg.ac.in. Candidates awaiting their scores can access the portal on the result date by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. The GATE results will display both the candidates’ scores and their qualifying status.

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The GATE 2026 examination was held between February 7 and February 15, 2026, in two sessions each day: morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm ) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm). The GATE results exam will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration. Candidates will later be able to download their scorecards through the official GATE login portal. However, before the results are out, here is the list of the top IITs in India for engineering courses, which students can consider studying.

GATE 2026 Results: Top IITs in India

NIRF Rankings 2025 — Top 20 Engineering Colleges in India
Source: National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India
NIRF Rank Institute Name Location (City) State Type
1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Chennai Tamil Nadu Public
2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Mumbai Maharashtra Public
3 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi New Delhi Delhi Public
4 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Kanpur Uttar Pradesh Public
5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Kharagpur West Bengal Public
6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee Uttarakhand Public
7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Guwahati Assam Public
8 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana Public
9 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu Public
10 Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh Public
11 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Public
12 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar Gandhinagar Gujarat Public
13 Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad (ISM) Dhanbad Jharkhand Public
14 Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore Tamil Nadu Private
15 Indian Institute of Technology Patna Patna Bihar Public
16 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi Mandi Himachal Pradesh Public
17 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur Jodhpur Rajasthan Public
18 National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal Karnataka Public
19 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar Rupnagar Punjab Public
20 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Private

Candidates are advised to carefully review the GATE 2026 results to understand their scores and other key details. The scorecard will include the following information:
–Candidate’s name
–Parent’s name
–GATE 2026 score
–Date of examination
–Candidate’s category
–All India Rank (AIR)
–Qualifying score
Please note that the scorecard will only be available for download later after the results. To stay updated, candidates should regularly visit the official IIT Guwahati website for notifications regarding the GATE 2026 results

 

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