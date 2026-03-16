GATE 2026 Results: Top 20 engineering colleges

But before the results are out, here is the list of the top IITs in India for engineering courses, which students can consider studying. (Image: AI Generated)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will announce the GATE 2026 results on March 19, 2026, as stated on its official website – goaps.iitg.ac.in. Candidates awaiting their scores can access the portal on the result date by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. The GATE results will display both the candidates’ scores and their qualifying status.

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The GATE 2026 examination was held between February 7 and February 15, 2026, in two sessions each day: morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm ) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm). The GATE results exam will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration. Candidates will later be able to download their scorecards through the official GATE login portal. However, before the results are out, here is the list of the top IITs in India for engineering courses, which students can consider studying.