GATE 2026 Results: Top 20 engineering colleges

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will announce the GATE 2026 results on March 19, 2026, as stated on its official website – goaps.iitg.ac.in. Candidates awaiting their scores can access the portal on the result date by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. The GATE results will display both the candidates’ scores and their qualifying status.
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The GATE 2026 examination was held between February 7 and February 15, 2026, in two sessions each day: morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm ) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm). The GATE results exam will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration. Candidates will later be able to download their scorecards through the official GATE login portal. However, before the results are out, here is the list of the top IITs in India for engineering courses, which students can consider studying.
|NIRF Rankings 2025 — Top 20 Engineering Colleges in India
|Source: National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India
|NIRF Rank
|Institute Name
|Location (City)
|State
|Type
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|Public
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|Public
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|Public
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|Public
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|Kharagpur
|West Bengal
|Public
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|Roorkee
|Uttarakhand
|Public
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|Guwahati
|Assam
|Public
|8
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|Public
|9
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|Tiruchirappalli
|Tamil Nadu
|Public
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|Indore
|Madhya Pradesh
|Public
|11
|Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|Public
|12
|Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|Public
|13
|Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad (ISM)
|Dhanbad
|Jharkhand
|Public
|14
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|Vellore
|Tamil Nadu
|Private
|15
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|Patna
|Bihar
|Public
|16
|Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|Mandi
|Himachal Pradesh
|Public
|17
|Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|Jodhpur
|Rajasthan
|Public
|18
|National Institute of Technology Karnataka
|Surathkal
|Karnataka
|Public
|19
|Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|Rupnagar
|Punjab
|Public
|20
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|Coimbatore
|Tamil Nadu
|Private
Candidates are advised to carefully review the GATE 2026 results to understand their scores and other key details. The scorecard will include the following information:
–Candidate’s name
–Parent’s name
–GATE 2026 score
–Date of examination
–Candidate’s category
–All India Rank (AIR)
–Qualifying score
Please note that the scorecard will only be available for download later after the results. To stay updated, candidates should regularly visit the official IIT Guwahati website for notifications regarding the GATE 2026 results