GATE 2026 Results: List of PSUs taking graduate aptitude test scores for hiring

GATE 2026: List of PSUs that accept GATE scores for recruitment process

GATE 2026 Results List PSUs: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2026 results will be announced soon and will open multiple pathways for candidates in higher education as well as public sector employment. With the scorecards, qualified candidates can move ahead with applications to postgraduate programmes, research opportunities, and recruitment processes conducted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

GATE 2026 Result Scorecards LIVE Updates

A valid GATE 2026 score will be used in the coming months for admissions to MTech, ME, and direct PhD programmes across centrally funded institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and other institutes supported by the Ministry of Education. Many institutions will soon release their counselling schedules and admission notifications based on GATE scores.