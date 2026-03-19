GATE 2026 Results: List of PSUs taking graduate aptitude test scores for hiring

Apart from admissions, GATE continues to serve as a key screening tool for recruitment in government-owned companies. Several PSUs shortlist candidates based on their GATE scores.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMar 19, 2026 09:31 AM IST
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GATE 2026 Results List PSUs: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2026 results will be announced soon and will open multiple pathways for candidates in higher education as well as public sector employment. With the scorecards, qualified candidates can move ahead with applications to postgraduate programmes, research opportunities, and recruitment processes conducted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

GATE 2026 Result Scorecards LIVE Updates

A valid GATE 2026 score will be used in the coming months for admissions to MTech, ME, and direct PhD programmes across centrally funded institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and other institutes supported by the Ministry of Education. Many institutions will soon release their counselling schedules and admission notifications based on GATE scores.

Apart from admissions, GATE continues to serve as a key screening tool for recruitment in government-owned companies. Several PSUs shortlist candidates based on their GATE scores, followed by further selection stages such as interviews or group discussions.

Several PSUs check GATE score for eligibility

Several PSUs across sectors including energy, infrastructure, engineering, and telecommunications use GATE scores for hiring. Here are some of the key organisations and their profiles:

Name of PSU Year of establishment Details on the PSU
Airports Authority of India 1995 Statutory body managing civil aviation infrastructure and airports across India
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited 1964 Central PSU engaged in engineering and manufacturing for power and industrial sectors
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited 2000 Government-owned telecom company providing services across India
Coal India Limited 1975 Maharatna PSU and the world’s largest coal-producing company
Centre for Railway Information Systems 1986 Organisation under Ministry of Railways handling IT systems for Indian Railways
Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited 2011 Joint venture developing hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir
Damodar Valley Corporation 1948 Government organisation involved in power generation and flood control
Electronics Corporation of India Limited 1967 PSU under Department of Atomic Energy focusing on electronics and nuclear technology
Engineers India Limited 1965 Engineering consultancy PSU working in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors
Gas Authority of India Limited 1984 India’s largest natural gas company engaged in processing and distribution
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited 1940 Aerospace and defence PSU involved in aircraft manufacturing
Indian Oil Corporation Limited 1959 Maharatna PSU and India’s largest oil refining and marketing company
Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited 1934 Defence PSU engaged in shipbuilding for the Indian Navy
National Aluminium Company Limited 1981 Navratna PSU involved in mining, metal, and power sectors
National Highways Authority of India 1988 Government agency responsible for development and maintenance of national highways
NLC India Limited 1956 PSU engaged in lignite mining and power generation
National Mineral Development Corporation 1958 India’s largest iron ore producer under the Ministry of Steel
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited 1987 PSU responsible for nuclear power generation in India
National Thermal Power Corporation 1975 India’s largest power generation company
Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited 1984 State PSU involved in thermal power generation in Odisha
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 1956 Maharatna PSU engaged in oil and gas exploration
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited 1989 Maharatna PSU responsible for electricity transmission
Grid Controller of India Limited 2009 PSU managing power system operations, earlier known as POSOCO
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited 1982 Steel producer operating the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Steel Authority of India Limited 1973 Maharatna PSU and one of India’s largest steel-making companies

Note that the list is not exhaustive, recruitment notifications linked to GATE 2026 scores are expected to be released in phases over the next few months.

Financial assistance to PG studies

A qualifying GATE score also makes candidates eligible for financial assistance during postgraduate studies. Students admitted to MTech programmes through GATE can receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400, typically for a duration of 22 months.

For those pursuing PhD programmes, the fellowship ranges from Rs 37,000 per month in the initial two years to Rs 42,000 per month from the third year onwards, as per government norms.

 

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