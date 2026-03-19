GATE 2026 Results: List of PSUs taking graduate aptitude test scores for hiring

GATE 2026 Results List PSUs: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2026 results will be announced soon and will open multiple pathways for candidates in higher education as well as public sector employment. With the scorecards, qualified candidates can move ahead with applications to postgraduate programmes, research opportunities, and recruitment processes conducted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
GATE 2026 Result Scorecards LIVE Updates
A valid GATE 2026 score will be used in the coming months for admissions to MTech, ME, and direct PhD programmes across centrally funded institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, and other institutes supported by the Ministry of Education. Many institutions will soon release their counselling schedules and admission notifications based on GATE scores.
Apart from admissions, GATE continues to serve as a key screening tool for recruitment in government-owned companies. Several PSUs shortlist candidates based on their GATE scores, followed by further selection stages such as interviews or group discussions.
Several PSUs across sectors including energy, infrastructure, engineering, and telecommunications use GATE scores for hiring. Here are some of the key organisations and their profiles:
|Name of PSU
|Year of establishment
|Details on the PSU
|Airports Authority of India
|1995
|Statutory body managing civil aviation infrastructure and airports across India
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
|1964
|Central PSU engaged in engineering and manufacturing for power and industrial sectors
|Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
|2000
|Government-owned telecom company providing services across India
|Coal India Limited
|1975
|Maharatna PSU and the world’s largest coal-producing company
|Centre for Railway Information Systems
|1986
|Organisation under Ministry of Railways handling IT systems for Indian Railways
|Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited
|2011
|Joint venture developing hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir
|Damodar Valley Corporation
|1948
|Government organisation involved in power generation and flood control
|Electronics Corporation of India Limited
|1967
|PSU under Department of Atomic Energy focusing on electronics and nuclear technology
|Engineers India Limited
|1965
|Engineering consultancy PSU working in oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors
|Gas Authority of India Limited
|1984
|India’s largest natural gas company engaged in processing and distribution
|Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
|1940
|Aerospace and defence PSU involved in aircraft manufacturing
|Indian Oil Corporation Limited
|1959
|Maharatna PSU and India’s largest oil refining and marketing company
|Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited
|1934
|Defence PSU engaged in shipbuilding for the Indian Navy
|National Aluminium Company Limited
|1981
|Navratna PSU involved in mining, metal, and power sectors
|National Highways Authority of India
|1988
|Government agency responsible for development and maintenance of national highways
|NLC India Limited
|1956
|PSU engaged in lignite mining and power generation
|National Mineral Development Corporation
|1958
|India’s largest iron ore producer under the Ministry of Steel
|Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
|1987
|PSU responsible for nuclear power generation in India
|National Thermal Power Corporation
|1975
|India’s largest power generation company
|Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited
|1984
|State PSU involved in thermal power generation in Odisha
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|1956
|Maharatna PSU engaged in oil and gas exploration
|Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|1989
|Maharatna PSU responsible for electricity transmission
|Grid Controller of India Limited
|2009
|PSU managing power system operations, earlier known as POSOCO
|Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited
|1982
|Steel producer operating the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
|Steel Authority of India Limited
|1973
|Maharatna PSU and one of India’s largest steel-making companies
Note that the list is not exhaustive, recruitment notifications linked to GATE 2026 scores are expected to be released in phases over the next few months.
A qualifying GATE score also makes candidates eligible for financial assistance during postgraduate studies. Students admitted to MTech programmes through GATE can receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400, typically for a duration of 22 months.
For those pursuing PhD programmes, the fellowship ranges from Rs 37,000 per month in the initial two years to Rs 42,000 per month from the third year onwards, as per government norms.