GATE 2026 Result Live Updates: GATE results this week at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Result Date and Time Live Updates: Result scorecard download link at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

IIT Guwahati GATE Result 2026 Live Updates: IIT Guwahati, the organising institute for this year’s Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 is expected to announce the results on March 19.

Candidates who appeared for the national-level examination will be able to check their results online on the official portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Story continues below this ad The GATE 2026 examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15. Each exam day featured two sessions, with the morning shift held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam was held in computer-based mode across multiple centres in India, covering a wide range of engineering and science disciplines. ALSO READ | GATE 2026 Results: List of top 20 engineering colleges Once released, applicants will be required to log in using their enrolment ID or email ID along with their password to access the result. The scorecard, which candidates will be able to download, will display important details such as the candidate’s marks, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status and the GATE score. Additionally, IIT Guwahati, like each year is also expected to announce subject-wise list of toppers who secured all-India rank 1. In addition to postgraduate admissions, GATE scores are also widely accepted by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment to engineering and technical positions. Many major government companies use the GATE score as a screening criterion for selecting candidates for interviews and further stages of recruitment. Live Updates Mar 18, 2026 01:11 PM IST GATE Result 2026 Live Updates: Computer Science draws record numbers between 2023 and 2025, trends over the years Computer Science (CS) has emerged as the single largest GATE paper across all three years. Registrations rose sharply from 99,555 in 2023 to 1.52 lakh in 2024, before peaking at 2.07 lakh in 2025, the highest for any paper in GATE history. CS also recorded the maximum number of appearances, with 1.70 lakh candidates appearing in 2025 alone. In terms of qualification, CS topped the list each year, with 14,797 qualifiers in 2023, 21,949 in 2024, and 27,518 in 2025, making it the paper with the highest absolute number of successful candidates despite intense competition. Mar 18, 2026 12:50 PM IST GATE Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the GATE 2026 result date and time? GATE 2026 result will be announced on May 19. However, a statement on the official website also says that date is liable to change. The time at which the GATE 2026 result will be declared is not announced yet. IIT Guwahati, the organising institute for this edition, will hold the GATE 2026 examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The results are scheduled to be declared on March 19, 2026 (Image via MetaAI) GATE 2026 Result Live Updates: The GATE examination is conducted every year for engineering and science graduates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes. The scores are primarily used for admission to MTech, ME and PhD programmes at institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and other centrally funded technical institutions across India.

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