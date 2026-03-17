GATE 2026 Result: What the maximum and minimum GATE scores and raw marks from 2023 to 2025 reveal

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores and raw marks show sharp extremes in candidates’ performances across disciplines. In 2025, Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) achieved a perfect maximum of 100, corresponding to a GATE score of 1000, while Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) reached 96.33, also scoring 1000. Conversely, some disciplines, such as Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), had maximum marks as low as 52.33, and several papers, including CS, had minimum marks below 18.

This article explores the patterns behind GATE’s maximum and minimum marks and scores obtained by candidates from 2023 to 2025. By examining the extremes rather than average performance, we gain insight into which disciplines are highly competitive, how exam normalisation affects scoring, and where aspirants struggle the most. The analysis spans traditional engineering fields, emerging areas like Data Science, and even Humanities and Social Sciences, revealing how GATE’s structure shapes performance trends over time.