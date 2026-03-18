GATE 2026 Result Date and Time: IIT Guwahati to declare result on March 19

The results will display both the scores and the qualifying status of each candidate.

GATE 2026 Exam Result Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced that the GATE 2026 results will be released on March 19, 2026, through its official portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can access their results on the specified date by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. The GATE results will display both the scores and the qualifying status of each candidate.

The GATE 2026 examination was conducted between February 7 and February 15, 2026, in two sessions daily —morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm ) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm). The GATE results will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration, and scorecards will be available for download later via the official login.