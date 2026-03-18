GATE 2026 Result Date and Time: IIT Guwahati to declare result on March 19

GATE 2026 Exam Result Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced that the GATE 2026 results will be released on March 19, 2026, through its official portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can access their results on the specified date by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. The GATE results will display both the scores and the qualifying status of each candidate.
The GATE 2026 examination was conducted between February 7 and February 15, 2026, in two sessions daily —morning (9:30 am to 12:30 pm ) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm). The GATE results will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration, and scorecards will be available for download later via the official login.
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GATE 2026 results will be out on March 19, 2026. Students can check their results by logging into the GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in using their enrolment ID and password. Apart from admissions in MTech courses, candidates will be eligible for recruitment opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as ONGC, NTPC, BHEL, GAIL, IOCL, HPCL, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The scorecard will include your marks out of 100, normalised GATE score out of 1000, All India Rank (AIR), and category-wise qualifying marks.
To check the GATE 2026 results, candidates should first visit the official website at goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on the active ‘GATE Result 2026 PDF download link’ available on the homepage. On the login page that appears, they must enter their Enrollment ID and password, followed by the security pin or captcha code displayed on the screen. After tapping on ‘Submit,’ the GATE 2026 result will be shown, including the scorecard.
Candidates can then click on the download icon to save the GATE Result 2026 PDF file. It is important to download the scorecard before May 31, 2026, as any downloads made after this date will incur an additional fee.
The scorecard will include information such as the candidate’s name, parent’s name, GATE 2026 score, date of examination, category, All India Rank (AIR), and the qualifying score. Candidates should note that the scorecard will not be available for download after the end of this year, so it is essential to access and save it in time.
To stay updated about the release and availability of the GATE 2026 result, candidates can visit the official website.