GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati issues answer keys at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Candidates can download the GATE answer key 2026 on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, using their login credentials comprising their application number, email address, and password.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 01:05 PM IST
GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati issues provisional answer keys at gate2026.iitg.ac.inIIT Guwahati conducted the GATE 2026 computer-based test (CBT) on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 for 30 subjects.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the answer keys and response sheets for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates can download the GATE answer key 2026 on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, using their login credentials comprising their application number, email address, and password.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

IIT Guwahati conducted the GATE 2026 computer-based test (CBT) on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 for 30 subjects. The paper included questions in multiple formats, including multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Along with the release of the provisional answer keys, IIT Guwahati has also activated the answer key challenge link on the official portal. Candidates can challenge the GATE 2026 answer key within the stipulated time period. Those who believe a particular answer is incorrect can object to the official portal before the deadline. The final answer key will be published after all valid challenges have been reviewed by the examination authority.

Marking scheme and score calculation

Candidates can now use the provisional answer key alongside their recorded response sheet to estimate their likely score before the official result is declared. For most papers — including AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ME and others that include Engineering Mathematics — the total is 100 marks, split as 15 marks for General Aptitude and 85 marks for the subject paper.

Papers such as GG, AR, and GE follow a two-part structure where marks are distributed between a compulsory section and an optional section, with General Aptitude contributing 15 marks in all cases.

Result Date

The GATE 2026 result will be prepared based on the final answer key, and IIT Guwahati is scheduled to announce it on March 19. The result will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes, including MTech and PhD. at IITs, NITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions, as well as for recruitment by several public sector undertakings (PSUs) across India.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Police have registered three FIRs and are examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible.
Ripples from AI summit protest reach Indore: BJP, Congress workers clash, several injured
Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has warned of a "calculated response" to Pakistan's cross-border strikes, stating that protecting the country's territory and people is a national responsibility.
Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pak kills dozens in cross-border strikes
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
parent
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
Motorola Moto Watch review
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Advertisement
Must Read
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement