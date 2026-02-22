GATE 2026: IIT Guwahati issues answer keys at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the answer keys and response sheets for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates can download the GATE answer key 2026 on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, using their login credentials comprising their application number, email address, and password.

IIT Guwahati conducted the GATE 2026 computer-based test (CBT) on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 for 30 subjects. The paper included questions in multiple formats, including multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Along with the release of the provisional answer keys, IIT Guwahati has also activated the answer key challenge link on the official portal. Candidates can challenge the GATE 2026 answer key within the stipulated time period. Those who believe a particular answer is incorrect can object to the official portal before the deadline. The final answer key will be published after all valid challenges have been reviewed by the examination authority.