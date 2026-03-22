IIT Roorkee announces COAP 2026 schedule: Check important dates, GATE counselling details and more

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the COAP 2026 counselling schedule. As per the notice, the COAP 2026 timeline for MTech admissions and PSU recruitment through GATE will run from May 11 to July 10, 2026. The main offer rounds will be held between May 11 and June 10, followed by additional rounds from June 13 onwards.
The process follows the declaration of GATE 2026 results by the IIT Guwahati on March 19. The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) will be used by participating institutes and PSUs to release offers, while candidates who qualified GATE 2026 will be required to register on the portal to view and respond within the given deadlines.
|Round
|Time Window to View Offers & Decide
|Accept & Freeze
|Retain & Wait
|Reject & Wait
|Round 1
|May 11 (10 am) – May 13 (9 am)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Round 2
|May 17 (10 am) – May 20 (9 am)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Round 3
|May 24 (10 am) – May 27 (9 am)
|Yes
|Yes / No*
|Yes
|Round 4
|May 31 (10 am) – June 03 (9 am)
|Yes
|Yes / No*
|Yes
|Round 5
|June 05 (10 am) – June 10 (9 am)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Note that the website has stated that the ‘retain & wait’ cannot be selected more than twice for the same institute and programme combination.
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|Round
|Time Window to View Offers & Decide
|Accept & Freeze
|Retain & Wait
|Reject
|Round 6
|June 13 (10 am) – June 17 (9 am)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round 7
|June 20 (10 am) – June 23 (9 am)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round 8
|June 27 (10 am) – July 01 (9 am)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round 9
|July 03 (10 am) – July 05 (9 am)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Round 10
|July 08 (10 am) – July 10 (9 am)
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Candidates must note that a round 10 will be conducted only if participating IITs choose to continue beyond Round 9.
In terms of decision-making, candidates can choose between “Accept and Freeze,” “Retain and Wait,” or “Reject and Wait” in the initial rounds. The “Retain and Wait” option is available only up to Round 4 and can be used a maximum of two times for the same offer. From Round 5 onwards, the process becomes decisive, allowing only “Accept and Freeze” or “Reject” choices.
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If a candidate does not take any action within a given round, the offer is automatically treated as rejected.
Several leading institutions participate in COAP each year, including the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru and IITs such as Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad.
COAP serves as a centralised platform where candidates can view and take decisions on offers received from institutions and PSUs. However, applicants must note that they are required to apply separately to individual institutes and organisations, as COAP only facilitates acceptance or rejection of offers.