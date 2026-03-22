IIT Roorkee announces COAP 2026 schedule: Check important dates, GATE counselling details and more

COAP 2026 admissions portal is open for MTech courses across IITs (Screengrab from official portal)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the COAP 2026 counselling schedule. As per the notice, the COAP 2026 timeline for MTech admissions and PSU recruitment through GATE will run from May 11 to July 10, 2026. The main offer rounds will be held between May 11 and June 10, followed by additional rounds from June 13 onwards.

The process follows the declaration of GATE 2026 results by the IIT Guwahati on March 19. The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) will be used by participating institutes and PSUs to release offers, while candidates who qualified GATE 2026 will be required to register on the portal to view and respond within the given deadlines.