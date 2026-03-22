IIT Roorkee announces COAP 2026 schedule: Check important dates, GATE counselling details and more

COAP serves as a centralised platform where candidates can view and take decisions on offers received from institutions and PSUs.

By: Education Desk
3 min readDelhiMar 22, 2026 02:51 PM IST
COAP MTech Admissions 2026COAP 2026 admissions portal is open for MTech courses across IITs (Screengrab from official portal)
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the COAP 2026 counselling schedule. As per the notice, the COAP 2026 timeline for MTech admissions and PSU recruitment through GATE will run from May 11 to July 10, 2026. The main offer rounds will be held between May 11 and June 10, followed by additional rounds from June 13 onwards.

The process follows the declaration of GATE 2026 results by the IIT Guwahati on March 19. The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) will be used by participating institutes and PSUs to release offers, while candidates who qualified GATE 2026 will be required to register on the portal to view and respond within the given deadlines.

COAP 2026: Main round schedule

Round Time Window to View Offers & Decide Accept & Freeze Retain & Wait Reject & Wait
Round 1 May 11 (10 am) – May 13 (9 am) Yes Yes Yes
Round 2 May 17 (10 am) – May 20 (9 am) Yes Yes Yes
Round 3 May 24 (10 am) – May 27 (9 am) Yes Yes / No* Yes
Round 4 May 31 (10 am) – June 03 (9 am) Yes Yes / No* Yes
Round 5 June 05 (10 am) – June 10 (9 am) Yes No Yes

Note that the website has stated that the ‘retain & wait’ cannot be selected more than twice for the same institute and programme combination.

ALSO READ | GATE 2026 Results Out: List of PSUs taking graduate aptitude test scores for hiring

COAP 2026: Additional Rounds

Round Time Window to View Offers & Decide Accept & Freeze Retain & Wait Reject
Round 6 June 13 (10 am) – June 17 (9 am) Yes No Yes
Round 7 June 20 (10 am) – June 23 (9 am) Yes No Yes
Round 8 June 27 (10 am) – July 01 (9 am) Yes No Yes
Round 9 July 03 (10 am) – July 05 (9 am) Yes No Yes
Round 10 July 08 (10 am) – July 10 (9 am) Yes No Yes

Candidates must note that a round 10 will be conducted only if participating IITs choose to continue beyond Round 9.

In terms of decision-making, candidates can choose between “Accept and Freeze,” “Retain and Wait,” or “Reject and Wait” in the initial rounds. The “Retain and Wait” option is available only up to Round 4 and can be used a maximum of two times for the same offer. From Round 5 onwards, the process becomes decisive, allowing only “Accept and Freeze” or “Reject” choices. 

ALSO READ | GATE 2026 Result: What the maximum and minimum GATE scores and raw marks from 2023 to 2025 reveal

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If a candidate does not take any action within a given round, the offer is automatically treated as rejected.

Several leading institutions participate in COAP each year, including the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru and IITs such as Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad.

COAP serves as a centralised platform where candidates can view and take decisions on offers received from institutions and PSUs. However, applicants must note that they are required to apply separately to individual institutes and organisations, as COAP only facilitates acceptance or rejection of offers.

 

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