GATE 2026: Computer Science draws record numbers between 2023 and 2025, trends over the years

A year-wise and cumulative comparison of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) data from 2023 to 2025 shows that a small set of disciplines consistently dominate the exam in terms of scale — both in registrations and actual participation — while also accounting for the bulk of qualifiers.

Computer Science (CS) has emerged as the single largest GATE paper across all three years. Registrations rose sharply from 99,555 in 2023 to 1.52 lakh in 2024, before peaking at 2.07 lakh in 2025, the highest for any paper in GATE history.

CS also recorded the maximum number of appearances, with 1.70 lakh candidates appearing in 2025 alone. In terms of qualification, CS topped the list each year, with 14,797 qualifiers in 2023, 21,949 in 2024, and 27,518 in 2025, making it the paper with the highest absolute number of successful candidates despite intense competition.

Civil Engineering (CE) consistently ranked second in scale. Registrations remained above the one-lakh mark in 2023 and 2024, before slightly declining to 1.01 lakh in 2025. CE also saw high appearance numbers — over 83,000 in 2023, 85,869 in 2024, and nearly 80,000 in 2025. In terms of qualifiers, CE featured among the top five every year, producing 15,785 qualifiers in 2023, 16,604 in 2024, and 15,108 in 2025, reflecting both the size of the cohort and sustained demand from PSUs and public infrastructure sectors.

Mechanical Engineering (ME) formed the third major pillar of GATE participation. Registrations hovered between 79,000 and 83,000 across the three years, with appearances consistently above 62,000. ME also ranked among the top five papers in terms of students clearing the exam, with 11,401 qualifiers in 2023, 11,922 in 2024, and 10,664 in 2025, indicating steady outcomes despite a marginal decline in recent years.

Electrical Engineering (EE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) alternated between fourth and fifth positions across years. EE registrations climbed from 58,342 in 2023 to 83,355 in 2025, while EC registrations increased from 70,361 to 97,394 over the same period. In 2025, EE recorded 67,701 appearances and 11,902 qualifiers, while EC saw 81,475 appearances and 14,112 qualifiers, placing EC among the top five papers by successful candidates.

Together, these five papers — CS, CE, ME, EE and EC — accounted for well over 60 per cent of total GATE registrations, appearances and qualifiers each year.

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Registration vs appearance

Across most papers, the gap between the number of candidates who registered and those who appeared for the exam has narrowed steadily from 2023 to 2025, indicating improved candidate commitment. In traditionally high-volume papers such as Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electrical Engineering (EE), and Computer Science (CS), appearance rates have remained consistently high, often crossing 75–80% of registrations.

In contrast, niche and interdisciplinary papers such as Naval Architecture (NM), Textile Engineering (TF), and Statistics (ST) continue to see lower absolute numbers but relatively stable appearance ratios, pointing to a smaller yet focused candidate pool.

The CS and DA Surge: Scale and stakes rising

The most striking trend across the three years is the sharp rise in Computer Science (CS) and Data Science–related papers. CS registrations jumped dramatically from about 99,500 in 2023 to over 1.52 lakh in 2024, before surging further to more than 2.07 lakh in 2025. Appearances followed the same trajectory, crossing 1.7 lakh candidates in 2025.

Despite this massive growth, the qualification rate has remained tight. In 2025, only around 27,500 CS candidates qualified — roughly 13 per cent of those who appeared — underscoring intense competition.

A similar story emerges in the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) paper, introduced recently. Registrations rose from about 52,500 in 2024 to nearly 75,900 in 2025. While over 57,000 candidates appeared in 2025, only about 11,000 qualified, reflecting both growing popularity and a steep filtering process.

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Qualification Rates: Discipline matters

Qualification ratios vary sharply by discipline. Architecture and Planning (AR), for example, consistently shows a relatively higher proportion of qualified candidates. In 2025, nearly 2,837 candidates qualified out of 8,501 who appeared — roughly one in three.

Papers such as life sciences (XL), psychology (XH-C5), and certain humanities papers under XH also record comparatively higher success rates, though absolute numbers remain modest.

Meanwhile, core engineering disciplines like EE, EC, ME, and CE show much lower qualification percentages, typically ranging between 15 per cent and 20 per cent of appeared candidates. This reflects both the scale of competition and the role these papers play in PSU recruitment, where cut-offs are often stringent.

Smaller papers, steady outcomes

Subjects like Geology (GG-G1), Geophysics (GG-G2), Mining Engineering (MN), and Petroleum Engineering (PE) show relatively stable trends across the three years. While candidate numbers fluctuate marginally, appearance and qualification ratios remain broadly consistent, suggesting well-defined aspirant ecosystems rather than volatile demand.

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Taken together, the GATE data from 2023 to 2025 points to three clear shifts: rising seriousness among registrants, explosive growth in computing and data-driven disciplines, and intensifying competition across most papers. The exam is no longer just an academic qualifier but a high-stakes career filter, drawing repeat test-takers, interdisciplinary applicants, and candidates aiming for both Indian and global opportunities.