GATE 2026 final answer key not released: IIT Guwahati confirms

Mridusmita Deka covers education and has worked with the Careers360 previously. She is an alumnus of Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University. ... Read More
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on March 17 has confirmed that the answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 is yet to be released and the institute is working on the smooth release of the final answer key.
Contrary to media reports that are suggesting the final answer keys are out and candidates can check it on the GATE 2026 official websites – gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in, the GATE 2026 chairman professor Manabendra Sarma confirmed to indianexpress.com, that the final answer keys have not been released yet and candidates should wait for the official notification from IIT Guwahati.
“IIT Guwahati’s GATE portal and the social media handle will post an update when the answer key releases and the result date will also be announced likewise,” the professor added.
Candidate response link, master question paper, and answer key of the master question paper were uploaded in the GOAPS portal on February 22. Candidates were given time from February 25 to March 15 to raise objections against the GATE 2026 candidates’ response sheets and answer key. GATE 2026 was conducted over four days, from February 7 to 15, 2026.
Provisional candidates are not allowed for the contest, they could see their responses in the GOAPS Portal, a statement on the GATE 2026 website said.
During the examination, both the questions and the answer options were shuffled. The responses provided during the release of the provisional answer keys were arranged in the same order in which they appeared on the exam console. Candidates were required to match each jumbled question with the corresponding question in the master question paper. The answer keys released apply only to the master question paper, the GOAPS portal clarified.
GATE 2026 was held for a total of 30 test papers. The GATE 2026 scorecard will contain the marks obtained by the candidate in each section of the exam, the overall score, and the All India Rank (AIR). Applicants must note that the scorecard will be released only for those who will clear the cutoff score.