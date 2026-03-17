GATE 2026 final answer key not released: IIT Guwahati confirms

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on March 17 has confirmed that the answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 is yet to be released and the institute is working on the smooth release of the final answer key.

Contrary to media reports that are suggesting the final answer keys are out and candidates can check it on the GATE 2026 official websites – gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in, the GATE 2026 chairman professor Manabendra Sarma confirmed to indianexpress.com, that the final answer keys have not been released yet and candidates should wait for the official notification from IIT Guwahati.