GATE 2026 Answer Key: IIT Guwahati opens answer key objection window at GOAPS portal

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on February 25 has opened the window to raise objections against the GATE 2026 candidates’ response sheets and answer key. The gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in is hosting the link to raise grievances against them. The last date to raise grievances is February 28. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 was conducted over four days, from February 7 to 15, 2026.
Provisional candidates are not allowed for the contest, however they can see their responses in the GOAPS Portal, a statement on the GATE 2026 website said.
The candidate response URL, master question paper, and answer key for the GATE master question paper have been uploaded to the GOAPS portal.
During the examination, both the questions and the answer options were shuffled. The responses provided now are arranged in the same order in which they appeared on the exam console. Candidates are required to match each jumbled question with the corresponding question in the master question paper. The answer keys released apply only to the master question paper, the GOAPS portal clarified.
“The session number mentioned under “View Response” indicates S1 and S2 for the forenoon and afternoon sessions, respectively, on the specified date. This session number is not related to the session code (S1 to S8) mentioned in your registration number,” it added.
GATE 2026 was held for a total of 30 test papers. The GATE 2026 scorecard will contain the marks obtained by the candidate in each section of the exam, the overall score, and the All India Rank (AIR). Applicants must note that the scorecard will be released only for those who will clear the cut off score.