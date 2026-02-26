GATE 2026 Answer Key: IIT Guwahati opens answer key objection window at GOAPS portal

The gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in is hosting the link to raise grievances against them (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ representative)

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on February 25 has opened the window to raise objections against the GATE 2026 candidates’ response sheets and answer key. The gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in is hosting the link to raise grievances against them. The last date to raise grievances is February 28. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 was conducted over four days, from February 7 to 15, 2026.

Provisional candidates are not allowed for the contest, however they can see their responses in the GOAPS Portal, a statement on the GATE 2026 website said.

The candidate response URL, master question paper, and answer key for the GATE master question paper have been uploaded to the GOAPS portal.