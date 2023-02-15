scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
GATE 2023 response sheet releasing today; check steps to download

GATE 2023 Response sheets: Candidates who have appeared for GATE 2023 can check the response sheets at the official website of GATE — gate.iitk.ac.in

Gate 2023 response sheet downloadGATE 2023 response sheet releasing February 15, 2023 (Representing Image - Express Group)
GATE 2023 response sheet releasing today; check steps to download
GATE 2023 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be releasing the response sheet for GATE 2023 today, February 15. Candidates can visit the GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in and download the response sheets.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The result of the GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 response sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Find the portion that reads ‘login to view your responses’ and click on ‘login’.

Step 3: Login through your GATE 2023 enrollment id and password.

Step 4: Click on the ‘view response’ tab.

Step 5: The GATE 2023 response sheet will appear on the screen in form of a PDF file. Download and save for future reference.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2023 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:13 IST
