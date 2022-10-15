GATE 2023 Registration deadline extended with late fee submission 

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended deadline with late fee for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration. Candidates can register online at gate.iitk.ac.in

The admit card will be available from January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

GATE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Register yourself at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Once registered, login using email id, password and entering the security code

Step 3: Enter your details and upload the necessary documents

Step 4: Submit and pay the fees

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference.

The paper would be for 100 marks, if the applicant is appearing for two papers each would be of 100 marks. The paper will have General Aptitude (GA) for 15 marks, it would be common for all papers. And, 85 marks would be allotted to rest of the paper covering the respective syllabus.

The examination will be conducted for 3 hours. There will be three types of questions- Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type. There will be a total of 65 questions (10 GA + 55 subject).