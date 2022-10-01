scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

GATE 2023 Registration deadline extended; check eligibility criteria

The GATE admit cards will be available from January 3, 2023 and the exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.  IIT-Kanpur has added 23 new cities/towns to ensure that students do not have to travel too far.

Candidates can now apply till October 4 at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) has extended the registration deadline for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates can now apply till October 4 at the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Eligibility criteria

Any applicant currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme can apply for GATE 2023. Or, the applicant has completed any government-approved degree program in domains including Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts are eligible for appearing in the examination.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria on:- gate.iitk.ac.in/eligibility_criteria

GATE 2023: Paper Pattern

The paper would be for 100 marks, in case an applicant is appearing for two papers each would be 100 marks. The paper will have General Aptitude (GA) for 15 marks, it will be common for all papers. And, 85 marks will be allotted to rest of the paper covering the respective syllabus. 

The examination will be conducted for 3 hours. There will be three types of questions- Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type. There will be a total of 65 questions (10 GA + 55 subject).

There will be negative marking for wrong answers in MCQs and no negative marks for wrong answers in MSQ or NAT.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:27:51 am
