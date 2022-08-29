GATE 2023 Registration: Application, eligibility, exam date, number of papers, conducting IIT

GATE 2023 Registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) on February 4, 5 11 and 12, 2023. The online application link will be active on August 30. The last date to fill the online applications is September 30 but applicants will get an extension along with late fees to submit the application till October 7.

The GATE admit cards will be available from January 3, 2023. The applicants will be able to fill the applications at gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT-Kanpur has added 23 new cities/towns to ensure that students do not have to travel too far.

GATE 2023 Registration: Important dates

Opening date of online application- August 30, 2022

Closing date of online application- September 30, 2022

Closing date of extended application process with late fees- October 7, 2022

Modifications in applications- November 4, 2022 to November 11, 2022

Availability of admit cards for download- January 3, 2023

GATE Exam 2023- February 4, 5, 11 and 12

Candidate’s response available in Application portal- February 15, 2023

Answer keys available on application portal- Febraury 21, 2023

Submission of challenges on answer keys by the applicants- February 22, 2023 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of result for GATE 2023- March 16, 2023

Availability of score-card for download- March 21, 2023

GATE 2023- Eligibility criteria

Any applicant currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme can apply for GATE 2023. Or, the applicant has completed any government-approved degree program in domains including Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts are eligible for appearing in the examination.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria on:- gate.iitk.ac.in/eligibility_criteria



Advertisement

GATE 2023- Subjects

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. An applicant can choose one paper or up to two papers, however, they are allowed to select the second paper from the defined two paper combination list.

The subjects lists are available on:- gate.iitk.ac.in/gate_syllabus

In order to download the syllabus, the applicants have to click on the subject paper mentioned in the list.

Advertisement

GATE 2023- Paper Pattern

The paper would be for 100 marks, in case an applicant is appearing for two papers each would be 100 marks. The paper will have General Aptitude (GA) for 15 marks, it will be common for all papers. And, 85 marks will be allotted to rest of the paper covering the respective syllabus.

The examination will be conducted for 3 hours. There will be three types of questions- Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type. There will be a total of 65 questions (10 GA + 55 subject).

There will be negative marking for wrong answers in MCQs and no negative marks for wrong answers in MSQ or NAT.

The applicants can check the detailed question paper pattern from:- gate.iitk.ac.in/question_pattern

Previous year papers are also available on the website at:- gate.iitk.ac.in/download_info

Advertisement

GATE 2023- Cities

There are a total of 8 zones for the convenience of applicants. The zones will help applicants from across the country regarding various queries and other issues. The zones are IISc Bangalore (37 cities), IIT Bombay (38 cities), IIT Delhi (18 cities), IIT Guwahati (22 cities), IIT Kanpur (15 cities), IIT Kharagpur (27 cities), IIT Madras (42 cities), IIT Roorkee (20 cities).

An applicant can choose up to three cities but they should be from the same zone.

Advertisement

GATE also have 8 international centres in Bangladesh, UAE, Nepal, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Singapore and Bhutan. The applicant can check the list of cities at:- gate.iitk.ac.in/exam_cities

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

It is a national level examination that tests the comprehensive knowledge of undergraduate subjects from the fields of Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts. The examination is conducted by seven IITs and IISc Bangalore on a rotational basis. It is conducted on the behalf of National Co-ordination Board- GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI)