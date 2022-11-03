GATE 2023: Modification window to open from November 8 to 14; check details

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) today announced that it will open the window for modifications in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2023 from November 8 to 14. Candidates who applied for GATE 2023 can modify their form by logging in at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

Aspirants will be able to make corrections in their application form by clicking on the modification link and logging in using their registered email id and password along with the security pin.

GATE 2023: Documents that were required for submission of application form

– A coloured passport size photograph with white background

– Scanned copy of category certificate (if any) in pdf format

– Scanned copy of PwD, dyslexia certificate (if any) in pdf format

– Scanned copy of any valid photo identity proof. The ID proof should have the candidate’s name, date of birth. Candidates must carry the same ID proof to the examination hall for verification.

There are eight zonal GATE offices for the students that will act as facilitation centres. The zonal offices are IISc Bangalore (37 cities), IIT Bombay (38 cities), IIT Delhi (18 cities), IIT Guwahati (22 cities), IIT Kanpur (15 cities), IIT Kharagpur (27 cities), IIT Madras (42 cities), IIT Roorkee (20 cities).

The admit card will be released on January 3, 2023. The examination will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.