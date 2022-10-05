GATE 2023: Last date to apply for exam extended till October 7

GATE 2023: The last date to register for GATE 2023 examination has been extended to October 7, without late fees. Interested candidates can apply at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in. This year, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination is being conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

The date was earlier extended to October 4. The last date to apply for GATE 2023 with late fees is October 14.

GATE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Register yourself at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Once registered, login using email id, password and entering the security code

Step 3: Enter your details and upload the necessary documents

Step 4: Submit and pay the fees

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference.

The admit card will be available from January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The paper would be for 100 marks, if the applicant is appearing for two papers each would be of 100 marks. The paper will have General Aptitude (GA) for 15 marks, it would be common for all papers. And, 85 marks would be allotted to rest of the paper covering the respective syllabus.

The examination will be conducted for 3 hours. There will be three types of questions- Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type. There will be a total of 65 questions (10 GA + 55 subject).

There will be negative marking for wrong answers in MCQs and no negative marks for wrong answers in MSQ or NAT.