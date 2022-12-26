GATE 2023: Last date to rectify application is Dec 28

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) recently issued a notification stating that candidates with defects in application form have to make rectification by December 28, otherwise their admit card will be marked provisional. Candidates who have applied for GATE 2023 can make the modification at the official website— gate.iitk.ac.in.

The admit cards will be available for download from January 3, 2023 and exam will be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12, February, 2023.

In order to rectify the form the candidates have to login using their enrolment id/email address and password.

Candidates must ensure that their personal information— name, date of birth, mobile number, parents’ name, parents’ mobile number, address with PIN code is filled correctly.

The name of the applicant must be the same as in the valid photo ID and they must produce the same in original while appearing for the exam at the time of examination. GATE scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form, no prefix should be used before the name.

The candidates should attach their image, signature, scanned copy of their category (if any) in pdf format.