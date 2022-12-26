scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

GATE 2023: Last date to rectify application is Dec 28

GATE 2023: In order to rectify the form the candidates have to login using their enrolment id/email address and password.

gate.iitk.ac.in, GATE, GATE 2023, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 modifications in application form, Rectification in GATE 2023 application formGATE 2023: The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) recently issued a notification stating that candidates with defects in application form have to make rectification by December 28, otherwise their admit card will be marked provisional. Candidates who have applied for GATE 2023 can make the modification at the official website— gate.iitk.ac.in.

The admit cards will be available for download from January 3, 2023 and exam will be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12, February, 2023.

Also read |GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur activates subject-wise mock test links; here’s how to download

In order to rectify the form the candidates have to login using their enrolment id/email address and password.

Candidates must ensure that their personal information— name, date of birth, mobile number, parents’ name, parents’ mobile number, address with PIN code is filled correctly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

The name of the applicant must be the same as in the valid photo ID and they must produce the same in original while appearing for the exam at the time of examination. GATE scorecard will be issued as per the name entered in the application form, no prefix should be used before the name.

The candidates should attach their image, signature, scanned copy of their category (if any) in pdf format.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:28:58 pm
Next Story

BRS MLAs ‘poaching’ case: Telangana HC transfers case to CBI, quashes SIT

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close