GATE 2023 in February: ‘Only 80% downloaded admit card, IIT Kanpur shares

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) today revealed that even after days of releasing the admit cards fir Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2023 (GATE 2023), not every candidate has downloaded their hall tickets for the entrance exam.

The authorities requested remaining candidates to download their admit cards for GATE 2023 as soon as possible. “About 80% candidates have downloaded their admit cards. We request the remaining candidates to download their admit cards at the earliest,” the official tweet read.

The candidates who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets can do so by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

The admit cards were earlier supposed to be issued on January 3. However, due to operational reasons, the release of hall tickets was delayed to January 9.

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2023 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. On February 15, candidates’ responses will be available on the application portal. After that, the provisional answer key will be released on February 21 and challenges to the answer key can be submitted from February 22 to 25. The results will be declared on March 16 and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21.