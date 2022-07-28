GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases registration date; check full schedule

July 28, 2022 1:15:08 pm
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the registration date and other important dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam from August 30 at GATE 2023 official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.
As per the schedule released on the official GATE 2023 website, the registrations will begin from August 23 and candidates will be given time till September 30 to apply for GATE 2023. After that, candidates will be given the opportunity to fill application with fee till October 7, 2022.
Admit cards for GATE 2023 will be released at the official website on January 3, 2023. This time, the GATE 2023 exam has been scheduled for February 4, 5, 11 and 12. After that, individual response sheets will be made available on February 15 and answer key will be released on February 21.
Candidates will be given time from February 22 to February 25 to raise challenges and objections with respect to the answer key. After considering all the challenges raised by candidates, results will be declared on March 16 and individual score card will be made available on March 22.
The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It will be a three-hour long exam, which will be divided into General Aptitude (GA) section and candidate’s selected subject(s). There will be a total of 65 questions — 10 (GA) + 55 (subject). While every correct answer will fetch the student one or two marks, for 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer and likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. However, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answer(s) to MSQ or NAT question.
In 2022, GATE exam was hosted by IIT Kharagpur, and the exam was held on February 12 and 13, 2022. The exam was conducted in two shifts – 9 am to 12 pm, and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A year before that, IIT Bombay had organised GATE 2021, IIT Delhi hosted GATE 2020 and IIT Madras organised GATE 2019.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
