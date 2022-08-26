scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur adds 23 new examination centres

GATE 2023: Last year, GATE 2022 was conducted across 206 cities. However, this year 10 of the earlier cities have been dropped as those exam centres faced operational issues.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur today announced new examination centres for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. The institute has added 23 new cities/towns to ensure that students do not have to travel too far.

With the addition of these new cities, GATE 2023 will now be conducted in 219 cities across India. “The decision has been taken keeping in view the convenience of students, especially from the rural belts. As the organising institute this year, IIT Kanpur is aiming to reach out to as many students as possible from all the nooks and corners,” the official press release shared by the varsity stated.

The exam will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

The online application portal will be operational on the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in — from August 30 and the registration process will conclude on September 30. After that, candidates will be given the opportunity to fill application with fee till October 7, 2022. Admit cards for GATE 2023 will be released at the official website on January 3, 2023.

This time, the GATE 2023 exam has been scheduled for February 4, 5, 11 and 12. After that, individual response sheets will be made available on February 15 and answer key will be released on February 21. Candidates will be given time from February 22 to February 25 to raise challenges and objections with respect to the answer key. After considering all the challenges raised by candidates, results will be declared on March 16 and individual score card will be made available on March 22.

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It will be a three-hour long exam, which will be divided into General Aptitude (GA) section and candidate’s selected subject(s). There will be a total of 65 questions — 10 (GA) + 55 (subject). While every correct answer will fetch the student one or two marks, for 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer and likewise, for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. However, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answer(s) to MSQ or NAT question.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 01:20:15 pm
