GATE 2023: Candidates faced technical glitch on last day, exam delayed by 2 hours

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 candidates faced technical glitches in an exam centre in the Sarita Vihar region of New Delhi on Sunday. Several candidates complained on their social media account about delay in the second paper.

Ankit Chauhan, a candidate who appeared for the exam at the Sarita Vihar iON2 Delhi centre told indianexpress.com that the exam, which was scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm, commenced at 4:30 pm. Like Ankit, several students who were given Sarita Vihar iON2 as their exam centre took to Twitter to complain about the delay in their entrance exam.

@IITKanpur @iitdelhi @iitbombay Gate 2023; 2nd shift Paper delayed by 1 hr + . @ Delhi Ion Digital Zone 1 ,Sarita Vihar Delhi

Authorities has informed us that we are unable to download paper. Paper is ongoing on All othr centres. @IESramteerath @dpradhanbjp @IesJaspalsingh pic.twitter.com/3SZ9CGiSqS — Anand Raj (@AnandRa68204826) February 12, 2023

Some even claimed that the authorities were unable to download question papers. The GATE 2023 conducting body IIT Kanpur, however, confirmed to indianexpress.com that the candidates did face some technical glitches in one centre.

“The problem has been resolved by TCS. There was some issue in the last phase,” Abhay Karandikar, the director of IIT Kanpur said. He also clarified that the “affected students were given extra time”.

#GATE2023 was successfully completed, with the final session held on 12th February. The examination was held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February, 2023 in eight sessions. The examination this year witnessed overwhelming response with about 6.8 lakh candidates registering for it. — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) February 12, 2023

TCS ion is a digital platform that has partnered with IIT to conduct the GATE.

An employee of TCS, who did not want to be named, confirmed to indianexpress.com that the delay happened in about two or three exam centres across the country. “There are a lot of security checks in place for this exam. Due to that, the central server gives an approval to all other centres to download the exam paper. On Sunday, in the second paper, that approval/nod didn’t come in on time. Even though manually it was all clear from the security point of view, the central server’s nod was pending. This caused a delay of 1.5 hours,” the course said on condition of anonymity.

The employee also added that the authorities are investigating the reason behind this delay in final approval.

Sunday (February 12) was the last exam date of GATE 2023. This year, the exam was successfully conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, in two slots — 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This year, about 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, Karandikar confirmed.

According to the official schedule, candidates’ responses will be released on February 15, followed by answer keys on February 21. The result for GATE 2023 will be declared on March 16.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks.

*(Indianexpress.com reached out to TCS, but they have denied to comment till the time of publication)