Monday, Nov 28, 2022

GATE 2023 Exam schedule announced, check dates here

GATE 2023: The exams will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session and afternoon session. The forenoon session will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon session will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2023: The results will be announced on March 16, 2023. (Express Photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representative Image)

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur today announced the examination schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 (GATE 2023). The exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in.

On February 4, 2023 the exam will be held in two sessions– forenoon from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. During the first session, CS exam will be conducted and the second session, AR, ME exams will be conducted.

Similarly on February 5, 2023 there will be two sessions– during the first session, EE, ES, XH exams will be conducted and during the second session BM, CY, EC exams will be conducted.

During the forenoon session of February 11, GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL exams will be conducted and during the afternoon session, AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF exams will be conducted.

On February 12, CE1, ST exams will be held during the forenoon session and CE2, MN exams will be held during the afternoon session.

Candidates’ responses will be available on the portal on February 15, 2023, while the answer key will be available on February 21, 2023. Applicants can submit challenges to the answer key from February 22 to 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16, 2023 and the scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2023.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:51:37 am
