Friday, Feb 03, 2023
GATE 2023 tomorrow: Follow these important exam day instructions

GATE 2023: ​​In order to enter the examination centre, candidates must abide by certain examination guidelines. Firstly, candidates should remember to carry the GATE 2023 admit card to the exam hall.

GATE 2023 exam day guidelinesGATE 2023 will be held in 2 slots, which will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. (File image)

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur will tomorrow conduct the first GATE 2023 exam. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. It will be held in two slots — 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Once the shift ends, candidates can check the GATE 2023 answer key and analysis by various coaching centres. 

​​In order to enter the examination centre, candidates must abide by certain examination guidelines. First, candidates should remember to carry the GATE 2023 admit card to the exam hall as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without showing the hall ticket and government-approved ID card. Apart from this, here are the important guidelines to know.

— Along with the admit card, candidates must also bring original and valid photo Identity Document. No photocopy/scanned copy will be accepted as a valid ID proof.

— As announced on the official website of GATE 2023, candidates should report to the exam centre as per the time mentioned in their admit cards to ensure the entry process is smooth.

JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

— The candidates have to log in to the system 30 minutes prior to the starting time of the examination. In case of delayed entry, candidates will not be entertained with extra time.

— During the online GATE 2023 examination, all candidates will be provided with a virtual scientific calculator which has to be used to answer the questions. Therefore, candidates are not required to bring any calculator to the exam venue.

— If a physical calculator (even on an electronic watch) or a mobile phone (even in switched-off mode) is found in the possession of any candidate, their candidature will be cancelled.

— Candidates are requested to bring their own essentials as the invigilators will not entertain borrowing/lending of stationery.

— Only one scribble pad at any point of time will be provided to candidates that can be used to do the rough work. To obtain a second scribble pad, the candidate MUST return the first scribble pad. All scribble pads have to be returned to the invigilator at the end of the exam.

— Candidates must abide by the Covid precautions. Those without masks and sanitisers will not be allowed to sit inside the examination hall.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2022 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:51 IST
