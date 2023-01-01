GATE 2023: Exam dates, time, cities, paper pattern — all FAQs answered

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level entrance exam that assesses a candidate on the basis of their knowledge in several subjects such as Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts for admissions in Master’s programmes.

The entrance exam is conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (Delhi, Kanpur, Bombay, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Madras and Guwahati). This year, IIT Kanpur will be organising and hosting the GATE 2023 exam.

As the GATE 2023 exam nears, indianexpress.com answers some of the frequently asked questions for you:

What are the exam dates for GATE 2023?

This year, the GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts on each exam day — the morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

When, where will the GATE 2023 admit cards be released?

GATE 2023 admit cards will be issued on January 3, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Which paper will be conducted on which day of GATE 2023?

IIT Kanpur has divided the exam days into different papers:

February 4- morning shift: CS

February 4- afternoon shift: AR, ME

February 5- morning shift: EE, ES, XH

February 5- afternoon shift: BM, CY, EC

February 11- morning shift: GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL

February 11- afternoon shift: AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF

February 12- morning shift: CE1, ST

February 12- afternoon shift: CE2, MN

What is the result date for GATE 2023?

The GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2023. The results will be available on the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Which cities are hosting GATE 2023 exam?

The FATE 2023 exam is being conducted in over 200 cities in India, which have been divided into eight zones. The IISc Bangalore zone has 36 cities, the IIT Bombay zone has 37 cities, there are 18 cities in IIT Delhi zone, 22 cities in IIT Guwahati zone, 15 cities in IIT Kanpur zone, IIT Kharagpur zone has 27 cities. 42 cities are there in IIT Madras zone and 21 cities in IIT Roorkee zone.

However, the Ambajogai under the IIT Bombay zone was dropped due to operational issues.

Earlier, GATE 2023 exam was to be conducted in eight international cities. However, seven of them — Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) — withdrew due to operational reasons.

Dubai will still conduct the GATE 2023 exam but only on February 4 and 11, 2023.