Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

GATE 2023: Exam dates, time, paper pattern, cities- all FAQs answered

GATE 2023: The results will be declared on March 16 and the scorecard will be available from March 21.

GATE 2023: The exam will be conducted on Febraury 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level entrance exam to test the comprehensive understanding of students of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts for admissions into Master’s programme. It is conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (Delhi, Kanpur, Bombay, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Madras and Guwahati) This year, the exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur. Here are answers to some of the FAQs

What are the exam dates for GATE 2023?

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

When will the admit card be issued for GATE 2023?

The admit card will be issued on January 3, 2023.

When will the results for GATE 2023 be announced?

The results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The scorecard will be available for download from March 21, 2023. The results will be available on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in

What are the timings of the GATE 2023 exam?

GATE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts on each exam day– the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Which paper will be conducted on which day?

February 4- morning shift: CS
February 4- afternoon shift: AR, ME

February 5- morning shift: EE, ES, XH
February 5- afternoon shift: BM, CY, EC

Read |IIT-GATE 2023: 7 international centres withdraw from conducting exam

February 11- morning shift: GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL
February 11- afternoon shift: AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF

February 12- morning shift: CE1, ST
February 12- afternoon shift: CE2, MN

GATE 2023 is happening in which cities?

GATE 2023 will be conducted in over 200 cities in India. There are 8 zones. The IISc Bangalore zone has 36 cities, the IIT Bombay zone has 37 cities, there are 18 cities in IIT Delhi zone, 22 cities in IIT Guwahati zone, 15 cities in IIT Kanpur zone, IIT Kharagpur zone has 27 cities. 42 cities are there in IIT Madras zone and 21 cities in IIT Roorkee zone.

Ambajogai under the IIT Bombay zone was dropped due to operational issues.

The candidates could choose up to three cities but they have to be from the same zone .

Also read |IIT-Kanpur announces deadline for eMasters degree programmes; GATE score not needed

The exam was to be conducted in eight international cities however, seven of them withdrew due to operational reasons. The seven cities are– Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan).

The eighth international centre, Dubai will not be conducting the exam on February 5 and 12. On February 5, the exam was to be conducted for BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH papers while on February 12, the exam was to be conducted for CE1, CE2, MN and ST papers.

How many papers can a candidate appear for GATE 2023?

A candidate could have choose one or two papers out of the 29 papers listed in GATE 2023 brochure.

What is the paper pattern for GATE 2023?

Each GATE 2023 paper is for 100 marks– General Aptitude (GA) which is common for all papers (15 marks) and the rest of the paper will cover the respective syllabus (85 marks). The computer based test is for 3 hours duration.

There are three types of questions:
– Multiple choice questions
– Multiple select questions
– Numerical answer type questions

There will be a total of 65 questions, 10 for General Aptitude and 55 for the subject you are appearing for. There will be negative marking for MCQ, for 1 mark MCQ ⅓ mark will be deducted while for 2 marks MCQ, ⅔ mark will be deducted. There will be no negative marking for MSQ and NAT.

Will candidates be provided with a rough sheet for calculations during the exam?

Candidates will be provided with a scribble pad at any point of time. If a candidate requires a second scribble pad, they will have to return the first pad. The candidates will have the virtual scientific calculator on the computer screen. No physical calculator will be allowed during the exam.

Will late entry be allowed for the GATE 2023 exam?

Candidates will not be allowed to enter after 30 minutes from the starting time of examination under any circumstances. The candidates who enter late will not get any extra time to complete the exam.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall during the exam, they will be allowed to leave the hall only after the ‘scheduled end of examination’.

