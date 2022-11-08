scorecardresearch
GATE 2023: Application modification window opens today

GATE 2023: The link will remain active till November 14. Candidates who applied for GATE 2023 can modify their form by logging in at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in

gate 2023Ambajogai city in IIT Bombay Zone has been dropped as the exam centre. (Representative image)

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) will open the window for modifications in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2023 application form today. Candidates who applied for GATE 2023 can modify their form by logging in at the official website– gate.iitk.ac.in

Aspirants will be able to make corrections in their application form by clicking on the modification link and logging in using their registered email id and password along with the security pin. The link will remain active till November 14.

Meanwhile, Ambajogai city in IIT Bombay Zone has been dropped as the exam centre. There are eight zonal GATE offices for the students that will act as facilitation centres. The zonal offices are IISc Bangalore (37 cities), IIT Bombay (38 cities), IIT Delhi (18 cities), IIT Guwahati (22 cities), IIT Kanpur (15 cities), IIT Kharagpur (27 cities), IIT Madras (42 cities), IIT Roorkee (20 cities).

