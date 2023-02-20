GATE 2023 provisional answer key releasing tomorrow; how to download

GATE 2023 provisional answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be releasing the answer key for GATE 2023 on February 21. Candidates can visit the GATE 2023 website at gate.iitk.ac.in and check the answer key.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The result of the GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be announced on March 16. The window to challenge the answer key will open on February 22.

GATE 2023 answer key: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Login through your GATE 2023 enrollment id and password.

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check and raise objections if any.

Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy for further use.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2023 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.