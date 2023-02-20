scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

GATE 2023 provisional answer key releasing tomorrow; how to download

GATE 2023 Provisional answer key: GATE) 2023 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. Candidates can visit the GATE 2023 website at gate.iitk.ac.in and check the answer key.

GATE 2023 answer key(Representing Image - Express Group)

GATE 2023 provisional answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be releasing the answer key for GATE 2023 on February 21. Candidates can visit the GATE 2023 website at gate.iitk.ac.in and check the answer key.

Read |IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for summer internships; deadline to apply is March 10

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The result of the GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be announced on March 16. The window to challenge the answer key will open on February 22.

GATE 2023 answer key: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Login through your GATE 2023 enrollment id and password.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check and raise objections if any.

Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy for further use.

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test having 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs) where 10 questions are from General aptitude and 55 questions from the subject paper. The exam is conducted with a total of 100 marks. The GATE 2023 result is also considered by PSUs for recruiting candidates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 12:11 IST
Next Story

2 policemen killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close