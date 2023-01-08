GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Hall tickets to release tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates, GATE hall ticket at gate.iitk.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2023 (GATE 2023) on January 9. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.

The admit cards were earlier supposed to be issued on January 3. However, due to operational reasons, the release of hall tickets was delayed. According to the official schedule, the GATE 2023 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. On February 15, candidates’ responses will be available on the application portal. After that, the provisional answer key will be released on February 21 and challenges to the answer key can be submitted from February 22 to 25. The results will be declared on March 16 and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21.

Conducted in around 200 cities across the country, GATE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts on each exam day — the morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.