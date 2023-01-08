GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Hall tickets to release tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE Updates, GATE hall ticket at gate.iitk.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2023 (GATE 2023) on January 9. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.
The admit cards were earlier supposed to be issued on January 3. However, due to operational reasons, the release of hall tickets was delayed. According to the official schedule, the GATE 2023 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. On February 15, candidates’ responses will be available on the application portal. After that, the provisional answer key will be released on February 21 and challenges to the answer key can be submitted from February 22 to 25. The results will be declared on March 16 and the scorecard will be available for download on March 21.
Conducted in around 200 cities across the country, GATE 2023 exam will be held in two shifts on each exam day — the morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.
GATE 2023 is being hosted by IIT Kanpur this year. GATE is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.
Each GATE 2023 paper is for 100 marks– General Aptitude (GA) which is common for all papers (15 marks) and the rest of the paper will cover the respective syllabus (85 marks). The computer based test is for 3 hours duration.
There are three types of questions:
– Multiple choice questions
– Multiple select questions
– Numerical answer type questions
There will be a total of 65 questions, 10 for General Aptitude and 55 for the subject you are appearing for. There will be negative marking for MCQ, for 1 mark MCQ ⅓ mark will be deducted while for 2 marks MCQ, ⅔ mark will be deducted. There will be no negative marking for MSQ and NAT.
Candidates also have to bring original and valid photo Identity Document (no photocopy/ scanned copy/ not an expired document), which was specified during filling up of the online application.
For Indian candidates, only following identification cards will be accepted: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN card, Voter ID and Driving License. For foreign nationals, documents like valid Passport, any other valid photo ID issued by their government, Driving License is acceptable.
No, admit cards will not be sent by post or as an e-mail attachment. The hall tickets will be released tomorrow, and candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.
Candidates who applied for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in
IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 admit cards tomorrow, January 9. Earlier, the hall tickets were scheduled to release on january 3, but were postponed.
Once the GATE 2023 admit card is released, candidates can follow the given steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Enter login credentials
Step 4: Download and take a printout of the admit card